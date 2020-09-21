Emergency closure to last one full week on Offaly road

Offaly County Council have announced a one-week emergency road closure in thee south of the county.

The council are currently undertaking roadworks on the Birr to Roscrea Road (N62) at Boveen to Glasderry More townlands.

In order to complete the remaining surfacing works in a safe manner, Offaly County Council has to close the road temporarily on an emergency basis. It is expected that the temporary road closure will last for approximately a week.

Resulting from the temporary / emergency road closure, the diversion details for traffic is as follows:

ALTERNATIVE ROUTES ARE AS FOLLOWS:

Northbound Diversion Route:

Divert off N62 Templemore Road Roundabout, Roscrea, Co. Tipperary onto R445

Divert off R445 Limerick Road Roundabout, Roscrea, Co. Tipperary onto R421

Divert off R421 onto R491 to Shinrone, Co. Offaly

Divert off R491 onto R492 to Sharavogue, Co. Offaly

Divert back onto N62 to continue travelling North.

Southbound Diversion Route:

Divert off N62 Sharavogue Crossroads Co. Offaly onto R492 to Shinrone, Co. Offaly.

Divert off R492 at Shinrone, Co. Offaly onto R491 to Roscrea, Co. Tipperary.

Divert off R491 onto R492 to Limerick Road Roundabout, Roscrea, Co. Tipperary.

Divert off R492 onto R445 to Templemore Road Roundabout, Roscrea, Co. Tipperary

Divert back onto N62 to continue travelling South. Traffic which would normally use the N62 at this location, is to be diverted in Roscrea.

Vehicular access will be available for the local residents and landowners via a detour, but access from south of Sharavogue to Boveen / Glasderry More will not be available.

Offaly County Council regrets any inconvenience to road users, but insists the emergency closure is necessary to facilitate

final road surfacing works at this location.