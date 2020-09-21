Ryanair take series of shots at Government with actual job ad on company's website

Ryanair has taken a series of thinly veiled shots at the Government with an actual job ad listed on the company's website that people can apply for.

The job ad is for a Junior Cert/Transition Year Student who will have 'sole responsibility for compiling Ireland's Green list on a weekly basis'.

The ad says, with tongue in cheek and claws firmly out, that Ryanair has been 'exclusively retained by the Irish Government' to fill the job.

The sarcasm bites even deeper with the list of job responsibilities which is compile Ireland's Green list based on the following games:

Bingo

The Lotto (Euro Millions)

Pin the donkey to the tail (in this case the country)

Scrabble

Darts (each number represents a country and you only have 6 darts each week)

Snap

Charades

Another responsibility is ensuring that the Dail Bar is sufficiently stocked with Guinness (Beamish) nuts and it is kept clean and tidy.

The job ad ends with two more open thinly disguised criticisms of the Government.

It states.

"This is a fantastic opportunity to join a organisation where you will be given responsibility from day one and your actions will have a big influence on travel for our citizens and the wider economy.

"No prior experience is required and preference will be given to applicants who have attention to detail and are very good at analysing data, this is something we are lacking in the team at the moment."

Ryanair have even gone to the lengths of actually making the job open to applications. Closing date, for what it's worth, is Friday, September. You can see more here