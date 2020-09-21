Large number waiting on trolleys at Tullamore Hospital as number of Covid-19 cases remains constant

A large number of patients are currently waiting on trolleys in the emergency department of Tullamore Hospital.

That's according to the latest Trolley Watch figures from the INMO which say that 19 patients are awaiting a bed in the hospital.

The latest figures from the HSE confirm that there are no vacant General or Critical Care beds in the hospital.

The HSE figures show that the number of confirmed Covid-19 cases in the hospital remains constant with six patients with the virus on site. There are now also three suspected cases in the hospital. There were no suspected cases on Sunday.

Nationally there are now 88 patients with confirmed cases of Covid-19 being treated in Acute Hospitals in Ireland.

Of those 88 cases, 61 are in hospitals in Dublin.