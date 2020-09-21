It's beginning to look a 'Lidl' bit like Christmas in Offaly

It's just under 100 days to Christmas but another shop in Offaly is getting in early on the festive season.

Last week Christmas trees went on sale in Woodies in Tullamore and this week Lidl in Birr is in full festive fettle with a large selection of seasonal goodies on the shelves.

Now it might be a little bit early but we have to say we are partial to the chocolate gingerbread pretzels which will be making their way into the trolley this week!!!