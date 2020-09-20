COVID-19 LATEST: Almost 400 new cases in Ireland as Offaly sees another small increase

Almost 400 news cases of Covid-19 have been confirmed in Ireland today with Offaly seeing another small increase.

Of the 396 cases recorded today by the Health Protection Surveillance Centre, 241 are in Dublin, 36 in Cork, 19 in Donegal, 12 in Galway, 11 in Meath, 11 in Kildare, 9 in Monaghan, 7 in Louth, 6 in Clare, 6 in Offaly, 6 in Waterford and 5 in Wicklow, with the remaining 27 cases spread across 11 counties.

There have been no new deaths reported to the Health Protection Surveillance Centre today. There has now been a total of 1,792 COVID-19 related deaths in Ireland.

The HSE is working to identify any contacts the patients may have had to provide them with information and advice to prevent further spread.

The COVID-19 Dashboard provides up-to-date information on the key indicators of COVID-19 in the community.

Dr. Ronan Glynn, Acting Chief Medical Officer, Department of Health, said: “The cases we are reporting today were seeded in the last week.

“This virus spreads from person to person. We now have a collective task across the country to break the chains of transmission and stop this virus from spreading further.

“Plan to see half the number of people this week that you saw last week. When you do meet, do so safely – keep your distance, wear a face covering if appropriate and wash your hands.

“Every individual action we take to interrupt the transmission of this disease keeps ourselves and our families safe.”