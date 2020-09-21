Check out some of the lots as Bord na Mona gets set for massive Offaly machinery auction

Bord na Mona is set to auction off a collection of tractors, machinery and various other items including tyres and engineering equipment this week

Ninety tractors are among the more 200 lots that will be included in the virtual auction from the company's Blackwater site in Offaly.

The virtual auction takes place starting at 10am on Thursday, September 24 and you can register by calling 01 464 2800. It will be run by Wilson's Auctioneers.

Click or tap the button below to see some of the more than 200 lots going under the hammer.