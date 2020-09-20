Tullamore Hospital at capacity as number of Covid-19 cases on site remains constant

Tullamore Hospital is operating at full capacity with a significant number of patients with Covid-19 still being treated on site.

According to the latest data from the HSE, there are no vacant General Beds in the hospital and no available beds in the hospital's Critcal Care Unit. According to the latest INMO Trolley Watch figures, there are eight patients waiting on trolleys at the hospital.

As of 8pm on Saturday, there were six patients with confirmed cases of Covid-19 being treated in the hospital with one of those patients being treated in the Critical Care Unit. There are no suspected cases on site.

Across the country, there are 79 patients currently hospitalised with confirmed cases of Covid-19. Of those 79 patients, 55 are being treated in hospitals in Dublin.

There are two patients being treated in Mullingar with one patient in Portlaoise.