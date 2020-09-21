Council due to make decision this week on major housing development in Tullamore

Offaly County Council is due to make a decision this week on a major housing development in Tullamore.

The proposed 97 unit development would be located on the Daingean Road in Tullamore adjacent to the filling station and the bypass.

According to the plans, the dwelling units will comprise of 18 two-bedroomed two-storey terraced houses, 12 three-bedroomed two-storey terraced houses, 13 four-bedroomed two-storey detached houses, 34 three-bedroomed two storey semi-detached houses, 14 two-bedroomed two-storey maisonettes, four one-bed apartment units and two two-bed apartment units.

The plans also include a creche and all associated site works including ESB sub-station, roads, landscaped areas, bin stores and site fittings.

The application includes the laying of new sewerage infrastructure in the public road crossing under the Tullamore River and other lands to discharge to the existing public drainage network on Church Road.

The application was lodged by Daingean Road Residential Ltd and a decision is due on September 23.