Tullamore Town Park picks up prestigious award for fifth consecutive year

Tullamore Town Park has been awarded the Green Flag for 2020.

It is the fifth year in a row that the park has received the coveted award.

The park is a fabulous amenity for the people and has facilities for young and old alike and all ages in between

The Green Flag Award for Parks Scheme is an international standard for well managed public parks and green spaces.

In announcing the award, the council thanked everyone involved in maintaining the park to such a high standard, in particular park caretaker, John Halloran.

The official raising of the flag will take place on Thursday 8th October