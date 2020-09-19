Tullamore Hospital near full capacity with significant number of patients with Covid-19 on site

Tullamore Hospital is operating at close to full capacity with a significant number of patients with Covid-19 now being treated on site.

According to the latest data from the HSE, there is just one vacant General Bed in the hospital with no available beds in the hospital's Critcal Care Unit.

As of 8pm on Friday, there were six patients with confirmed cases of Covid-19 being treated in the hospital. That is the highest number of patients in a single hospital outside of Dublin. There are no suspected cases on site. None of the patients with confirmed cases of Covid-19 are in the hospital's Critical Care Unit.

Across the country, there are 75 patients currently hospitalised with confirmed cases of Covid-19. Of those 75 patients, 48 are being treated in hospitals in Dublin with five in University Hospital Limerick.

There are two patients being treated in Mullingar with one patient in Portiuncula and Portlaoise respectively.

