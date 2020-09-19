Shane Lowry shoots one of rounds of the day to make cut at US Open

Shane Lowry shot one of the rounds of the day on Friday at the US Open to get just inside the cut and progress to the weekend.

On a day when only three players broke par, the Offaly man shot a level par round of 70 to make the cut on six over par.

After a six over par round on Thursday which included three birdies, seven bogies and a double bogey, it looked as if Shane had little chance of making the cut.

However on a day when scoring was exceptionally difficult on Friday, the Offaly man dug deep and a shot even par with three birdies, three bogies and 12 pars on his card.

It moved him up from 119th overall to a tie for 49th with a difficult weekend ahead on the notorious Wing Foot course in New York.

Shane is ten shots off the lead held by Patrick Reed but with scoring set to be difficult all weekend, he has a chance to move a long way up the leaderboard.

He is back out on course today at 2.50pm Irish time alongside Abraham Ancer.