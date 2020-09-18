Golf guest connected to Covid-19 cluster died at Offaly hotel

A member of a golf society connected to a cluster of Covid-19 died suddenly at the Bridge House Hotel in Tullamore earlier this month.

The woman was a member of the Entertainers Golf Society, a group of 40, who spent four nights at the hotel from September 6. She died suddenly without knowing she had Covid-19.

20 members of the same group have since tested positive for Covid-19.

The golf society at the centre of the incident released a statement to Liveline with Joe Duffy on RTE Radio One on Friday.

It read: "We all travelled separately, maintained social distance and took all precautions as indicated by the hotel, the two golf clubs some of our group visited and the pub and restaurant we visited in as a group.