Golf guest connected to Covid-19 cluster died at Offaly hotel
A member of a golf society connected to a cluster of Covid-19 died suddenly at the Bridge House Hotel in Tullamore earlier this month.
The woman was a member of the Entertainers Golf Society, a group of 40, who spent four nights at the hotel from September 6. She died suddenly without knowing she had Covid-19.
20 members of the same group have since tested positive for Covid-19.
The golf society at the centre of the incident released a statement to Liveline with Joe Duffy on RTE Radio One on Friday.
It read: "We all travelled separately, maintained social distance and took all precautions as indicated by the hotel, the two golf clubs some of our group visited and the pub and restaurant we visited in as a group.
Meanwhile, the HSE has issued an alert and advice for people in Tullamore after the cluster was confirmed.
In response to the situation, the HSE is asking people who may have been affected to take certain measures.
The statement from the HSE this evening reads:
If you were in the Bridge House Hotel in Tullamore from the 6th to the 17th of September, please be highly alert to symptoms of COVID-19.
We are now asking two things of you;
1. If you develop symptoms please contact your GP and explain you are linked to the Hotel so that testing can be arranged.
2. Please reduce the number of people you are in close contact with.
Symptoms of COVID-19 include;
· a fever (high temperature - 38 degrees Celsius or above)
· a cough - this can be any kind of cough, not just dry
· shortness of breath or breathing difficulties
· loss or change to your sense of smell or taste – this means you've noticed you cannot smell or taste anything, or things smell or taste different to normal
Please continue to wash your hands, wear a face covering and keep a distance of 2 metres from others.
The Department of Public Health HSE and the Bridge House Hotel in Tullamore are working closely together for the safety of everyone.
