COVID-19 LATEST: Over 250 new cases recorded in Ireland today

As of midnight Thursday 17 September, the Health Protection Surveillance Centre has been notified of 253 confirmed cases of COVID-19. There is now a total of 32,271* confirmed cases of COVID-19 in Ireland.

Of the cases notified today 116 are in Dublin, 22 in Kildare, 14 in Cork, 14 in Galway, 13 in Donegal, 10 in Limerick, 10 in Louth, 9 in Mayo, 8 in Waterford, 7 in Wicklow and the remaining 30 cases are located in Carlow, Cavan, Clare, Kilkenny, Laois, Longford, Meath, Monaghan, Offaly, Tipperary, Westmeath.

143 are men / 108 are women; 71% are under 45 years of age; 45% are confirmed to be associated with outbreaks or are close contacts of a confirmed case and 61 cases have been identified as community transmission



The HSE is working to identify any contacts the patients may have had to provide them with information and advice to prevent further spread.

The Health Protection Surveillance Centre has today been informed that three people with COVID-19 have died.

There has now been a total of 1,792 COVID-19 related deaths in Ireland.