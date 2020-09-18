Dublin moving to Level 3 restrictions amid rising Covid-19 cases

Dublin is moving into Level 3 of the government's Living with Covid-19 plan, meaning further public health restrictions will come into effect from midnight.

The Cabinet met this afternoon to finalise the decision to impose restrictions on Dublin following a number of weeks of rising Covid-19 cases. The capital has accounted for half of all cases recorded in the country since the beginning of September.

The move from Level 2 to Level 3 comes after a recommendation from the National Public Health Emergency Team.

It is the first time a single county will move from one level to another under the new government plan. Previously, Laois, Offaly and Kildare were put back into a state of semi-lockdown following a spike in cases in August.

Level 3 restrictions mean that residents of Dublin should not leave the county unless for essential work and education. They must seriously restrict their movements between households. Wet pubs will not re-open in Dublin on Monday, September 21.

