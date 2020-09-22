Work to be carried out to prevent flooding at church and graveyard in Offaly

WORK costing €75,000 will be carried out to prevent flooding at the Church of Ireland and cemetery in a village in Offaly.

A consultant will be appointed to survey the area in Geashill and the work will involve pipe drain and culvert installation to allow flood waters to flow past the church and graveyard and out to the existing flood plain in nearby fields.

A meeting of Edenderry Municipal District last week was told the funding had been allocated under climate change adaptation. Rory Moore, engineer with Offaly County Council, also said work would be done at the crossing on the road into Geashill near the GAA field.

Cllr Eddie Fitzpatrick and Cllr Liam Quinn both welcome the work.

“I've seen that on a number of occasions when the cemetery was flooded and it's not very nice for people who have loved ones buried in the cemetery,” said Cllr Fitzpatrick.

Cllr Quinn said he felt sorry for the Church of Ireland community when they were affected by flooding because the boilerhouse had sustained most of the damage and had to be replaced on a few occasions.

Cllr Quinn asked if the OPW had any role in the project and Mark Mahon, area engineer, told him they were not because that would slow down the work.

“I think we're going to be able to accelerate the delivery of that project and we're already looking at outside help just to get us through that workload,” said Mr Mahon.