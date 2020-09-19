Local woman wished well by Tullamore Union of Parishes as she prepares for ordination

Sunday, September 20, will be a day of celebration for the Church of Ireland Tullamore Union of Parishes when local woman Yvonne Hutchinson is ordained a deacon.

The ordination will take place in Kildare Cathedral and congratulations and best wishes have been sent her way in advance of the event.

A special presentation was made to Yvonne on Sunday morning at the service in St Catherine's Church, Hophill, Tullamore.

“Yvonne has given her heart and soul to this community and is always reluctant to take anything in return,” said Canon Isaac Delamere. So today it was wonderful to present her with a Bible and a contribution towards the purchase of her stoles as well as flowers from the parishioners of Tullamore Union of Parishes.”

Canon Delamere added: “We are delighted that Yvonne will be ministering here as an OLM (ordained local minister) and we assure her of our continued support and prayers.”

He said all in the parish were greatly looking forward to Yvonne's ministry. “It is really encouraging to see people being called by God to serve in our community in both lay and ordained ministries.”

Yvonne was commissioned as a lay-reader by Bishop Pat Storey, Diocese of Meath and Kildare, in November 2019, at a special service in All Sainst Church, Mullingar.