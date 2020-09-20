Gardai investigating 'suspicious incident' in Offaly town

Birr Gardai are currently investigating an incident where several witnesses observed a group acting suspiciously in a housing estate in Kilcormac.

Gardai in Birr received reports from several witnesses that a group was seen behaving suspiciously in Cormac Park, Kilcormac between 12.15am and 12.20am on September 14 last.

They are asking anyone who may have seen any suspicious behaviour or individuals in this area during this time to contact Birr Garda Station on 057 91 69710.