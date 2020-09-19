Popular pizza franchise opens first store in Offaly

PIZZA fans are in for a treat with Caramico opening its first store in Offlay.

Caramico, known for their delicious takeaway pizza made with the best of Irish and Italian ingredients have been steadily expanding across the nation over the last few years, with 12 stores in total now operating across Ireland.

The newest location is located in Leavy’s Centra Tullamore and offers their full menu of Italian thin crust Pizzas

The name Caramico is a delicious fusion of the Italian and Irish words for friend – cara and amico.

You can order ahead and collect when you’re ready.

Caramico has flavours that appeal to top foodies such as Spicy Nduja Sausage or their Italian Pepperoni.