Man appears in Tullamore Court charged with 51 counts of indecent and sexual assault

A man who appeared in court in Tullamore was sent forward for trial to a sitting of the Central Criminal Court in Dublin on October 5 next.

The 43-year-old man is charged with 51 counts of indecent and sexual assault on dates between 1990 and 2009.

The defendant was released on bail on condition that he sign on once a week at his local garda station, has no contact with the injured party or witnesses and does not apply for a passport.

Legal aid was assigned in the case.