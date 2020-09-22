Four Offaly companies shortlisted for prestigious food awards

FOUR food companies from Offaly have been shortlisted in the prestigious Blas na hÉireann 2020 awards.

The finalists, across a range of different categories, are Carroll Cuisine, Feighery's Farm, Glenisk and Wild Irish Foragers.

The team at the awards have been working tirelessly since March to ensure that Blas 2020 goes ahead, maintaining their commitment to celebrating the very best in Irish food and drink.

Chairperson, Artie Clifford feels that now, more than ever it is essential to shine a spotlight and give that all important clap on the back to the talented producers dotted around the island.

Faced with the restrictions around college campuses still being in place and under the watchful eye of the academic director Professor Joe Kerry of UCC, the Blas judging relocated to Dingle in July, ensuring the judging was handled with the same care and attention as always.

After the initial first round of judging, the top scoring products from a number of categories went through a second round of tasting, both in Dingle and at satellite venues across the country.