'Testing and tracing need to be ramped up,' TD says following Offaly hotel cluster

Independent Laois-Offaly TD Carol Nolan has said that testing and tracing capacity needs to be "ramped up" following confirmation of a Covid-19 cluster connected to the Bridge House Hotel in Tullamore.

20 people from a group of 40 guests who were in the Bridge House Hotel from September 6 to September 10 have now been confirmed as having the virus, according to an email from the HSE to GPs in the Midlands area this week.

The GPs were told that a “significant Covid-19 incident” has occurred in Tullamore. Any further transmission outside the group is “likely to be a significant number of people from the Tullamore community” after the guests socialised and ate in the town.

Carol Nolan said: "News that The Bridge House Hotel in Tullamore has temporarily closed after around 20 people, from a group of 40, tested positive for the virus, is heartbreaking for all concerned."

"I am very aware of the extraordinary work that the management and staff have put in over the last number of months to ensure that safety and adherence to public health guidelines were prioritised. I have no doubt that the Bridge House did everything in its power to prevent such an occurrence.

"On foot of this event, however, it is vital that testing and tracing capacity is significantly ramped up. I will be engaging with Minister for Health Stephen Donnelly on this very issue.

"Offaly must avoid another damaging county-wide lockdown and every measure needed to avoid that must be put in place."