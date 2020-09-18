Organisers of collection for baby and maternity items in Offaly say thank you

People came from all over Offaly to deliver items after a collection was held for baby and maternity items.

Corrinne Claffey Concannon would like to thank the many people, who donated items to their collection, held on August 29 last where people came from all over Offaly to deliver items for their new Gianna Care practical support link centre.

Corrinne wants to urge families in Offaly not to suffer in silence. If you are in a crisis pregnancy and need practical support or if you are struggling for any other reason and need supplies for your baby please reach out to us @ giannacaremidlands@gmail.com

Meanwhile, Corrinne would also like to thank those who continue to support her homeless appeal “ I am always so overwhelmed by the kindness of people and how giving they are in what is a very difficult time for so many,” she said.

A delivery went to the homeless street cafe last week to help those who are so vulnerable in our society whether homeless or in emergency accommodation. Further collections will take place in the coming weeks and months and if you would like to get involved please contact Corrinne on 087 3364418.