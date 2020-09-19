Reopening of Tullamore shop moves closer with new paint job completed

The grand reopening of Texas in Tullamore moved a step closer this week as the building was given a new paint job.

It is due to open on September 30 with anticipation building in the town as the shop was always with the people of the town.

The shop is located on the original site on William Street.

The new paint job also includes the website address www.texastom.ie. While the website is not yet up and running, customers can register to be kept up to date with all the latest news and offers.