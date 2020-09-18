Beloved Offaly tractor run to go ahead next month

The organisers of the annual Bracknagh Tractor Run have said the event will go ahead this year, although in a "safe and scaled back format."

"Following some discussions as a committee, we have decided to proceed with our 2020 Bracknagh Tractor Run, in a safe and scaled back format.

"We will hold the run on Sunday, October 4, leaving Bracknagh Cross at 12 noon.

"Tractors will be admitted to the field, payment will be processed and participants will depart in a controlled fashion.

"We ask all attending to use sanitising stations on-site and to observe social distancing rules.

"Unfortunately, we will not be returning to Bracknagh afterwards for the usual BBQ and entertainment. However, we do look forward to your participation and support on October 4, and here’s to better days when we can gather again."