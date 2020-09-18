Parked cars targeted by culprits in an Offaly town

Gardai in Birr are currently investigating a number of break-ins after several parked vehicles were targeted by culprits in the locality.

The Express was told this week that between September 10 and September 11 last between 6.45pm and 8.30am a parked car in John Place, Birr was targeted by culprits while a van on the same date, between 10pm and 11am was broken into while it was parked along Oxmantown Mall, Birr.

Another incident saw a vehicle parked in a premises in Cloghan broken into between 9pm and 10am on the same dates while a third vehicle was targeted in Moorepark Street, Birr on September 9 between 10.50pm and 11pm.

Gardai also received reports of a vehicle being broken into between September 11 and September 12 between 6pm and 2.30am in Bridge Street, Kilcormac.

Anyone who may have observed any suspicious behaviour or individuals in these locations on these dates is asked to contact Birr Garda Station on 057 91 69710.