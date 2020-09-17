Shane Lowry tees off today at US Open hoping for another major success

Offaly man and 2018 British Open champion Shane Lowry is in New York today as he tees off in the US Open.

He will get his first round underway at 6.05pm (Irish time) alongside Gary Woodland and American amateur Andy Ogletree.

Lowry is attracting the support of patriotic punters as he is tipped to go well at the tricky Winged Foot course which is being compared to Royal Portrush, the scene of Lowry's major victory last year.

With new clubs in the bag, Lowry has seen his chances of a second major championship clipped into 45/1 from 66/1 by BoyleSports as he seeks to put a missed cut at last week’s Safeway Open behind him. He has also been gambled into 11/1 from 14/1 to finish in the top five.

Like Lowry, in-form American Dustin Johnson is also chasing a second major this week and the recently crowned FedEx Cup champion enjoys sole favouritism at 15/2 ahead of Spaniard Jon Rahm at 9/1.

Lawrence Lyons, spokesperson for BoyleSports said: “Shane Lowry is certainly attracting a lot of each-way attention in the build-up to tee off this week especially as we’re paying out down to 10 places. The stern test may well suit him and the customers who have backed him in to 45/1 from 66/1 will be hoping his new equipment will do the trick and get him back in the winners’ enclosure.”