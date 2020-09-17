Government 'must support' new meat factory in Offaly - TD

Independent TD for Laois-Offaly Carol has raised the issues and delays surrounding the Banagher Chilling meat processing project in the Dáil.

Deputy Nolan was speaking during statements on protecting jobs and supporting business in which Tánaiste and Minister for Enterprise, Trade and Employment, Leo Varadkar said that the Government’s task was to lead the country through the economic crisis and to help people to get back to work.

“I made it absolutely clear to the Minister that there is little point in government talking about protecting jobs if projects like those at Banagher; which has the potential to create hundreds of jobs and draw in millions of euro in inward investment, are being abandoned in the absence of a single coherent reason to do so.

"The government does need not a flashy plan or a spin driven strategy for Banagher meats; it simply has to support the massive amount of work that has already gone in to delivering the project and give the green light with respect to the investment applications that have been made," Deputy Nolan commented.

"I also informed the Minister that I have received numerous contacts from key local employers such as sawmills and other businesses which support hundreds if not thousands of direct and indirect jobs in the forestry sector.

"The problems there are not specifically Covid related but are intensely bureaucratic in terms of the new licencing regime; they also must be addressed and looked at. All of our focus cannot be on Covid-19 while allowing problems of this kind to build up in the background.

I raised these issues, in addition to the tsunami of correspondence that my office has had from workers in the hospitality, entertainment and live event’s sector. They feel utterly abandoned by government and have little hope that things will improve until and unless the reality of their situation is properly addressed,” Deputy Nolan concluded.