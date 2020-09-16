Number of patients with Covid-19 in Tullamore Hospital drops slightly

The number of patients with a confirmed case of Covid-19 in Tullamore Hospital has dropped slightly according to the latest data from the HSE.

There are four now patients with confirmed cases of the virus being treated in Tullamore with another two suspected cases in the hospital. None of the patients are currently being treated in the Critical Care Unit in the hospital. On Tuesday, there were five confirmed cases in the hospital while on Monday the number stood at four.

Of the 65 patients in hospital in Ireland with a confirmed case of Covid-19, almost two thirds are being treated in hospitals in Dublin.

The largest number is in Beaumont which has 12 confirmed cases while there are nine patients in Tallaght, seven in The Mater and five in Connolly. St James's and St Vincent's each are treating four patients with confirmed cases of Covid-19 while there is one patient in Temple Street with the virus.

Elsewhere in the country, Mercy Hospital in Cork has four confirmed cases as does University Hospital Limerick.

There are two cases in Letterkenny, two in Waterford and one each in Drogheda, Kilkenny, Ballinasloe, Portlaoise and Sligo.

Across all the Acute Hospitals in Ireland, there are 140 suspected cases with 18 of those in Sligo and 15 in Beaumont.