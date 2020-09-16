Cash stolen during late-night burglary at Offaly shop

Gardaí are investigating a burglary at a shop in Offaly.

Gardaí were called to the scene of the burglary at the Daybreak shop in Mucklagh, outside Tullamore, at around 12.15am last night.

A sum of cash was taken but no arrests have been made.

Investigations are ongoing.

Tullamore Gardaí are appealing to local people who may have been in the area between midnight and 1.30am to let them know if they saw anything suspicious.

You can contact Tullamore Garda on 0579327052.