Handy canopy for outdoor markets to be erected in Offaly town

There has been widespread welcome from political circles of €40,000 in funding for Edenderry under the latest round of the Town & Village Renewal Scheme.

This announcement was made as part of the July Stimular package announced by the government in response to the Covid-19 emergency and its impact on towns and villages across the country.

Edenderry will benefit from €40,000 which will be used to purchase and erect a modular canopy and equipment for the recently refurbished O'Connell Square.

This will provide a weatherproof multipurpose outdoor space for business and community use for the likes of farmer's markets and Christmas events.

Cllr Robert McDermott welcomed the funding and also upcoming road improvement works taking place soon in Edenderry. The works will take between the Sycamores housing estate and St. Mary's Hill.

"This project will see €70,000 spent to repair and upgrade this road, which is being allocated over and above the originally stated budget of 2019," Cllr McDermott said.

Many people have asked for repairs to this stretch of road and Cllr McDermott acknowledges that the finance for these works has been secured as a result of "excellent budget management by our Area Engineers, Mark Mahon and Rory Moore, and our new Director of Services, Sharon Kennedy."

“I want to acknowledge the staff of Offaly County Council who have worked extremely hard since the Covid-19 restrictions have been lifted to ensure that the works programme for 2020 is delivered," the Fianna Fail councillor concluded.