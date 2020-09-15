Entire Cabinet in self-isolation as Minister is tested for Covid-19

The entire Cabinet is in self-isolation this evening after the Minister for Health felt unwell and sought a Covid-19 test this afternoon.

The shocking news was read into the Dáil record by Ceann Comhairle Seán Ó Fearghaíl as he adjourned the business of the house.

After Minister Stephen Donnelly took part in a full Cabinet meeting and a press conference announces the government's new Living With Covid-19 plan on Tuesday, he became unwell and sought medical advice.

On the advice of Acting Chief Medical Officer, Dr Ronan Glynn, the entire Cabinet has headed home to self-isolate until the test result returns for their colleague.

"The Cabinet is now self-isolating, therefore there is no possibility of transacting business. We have to adjourn, I think probably, until next week," Mr Ó Fearghaíl said.

The news comes as 357 new cases of Covid-19 are confirmed in Ireland, 218 in Dublin.

