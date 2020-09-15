Five new Covid-19 cases confirmed in Offaly as one county records over 200 cases

The Department of Health has confirmed that an additional 357 case of coronavirus this evening, with 218 recorded in Dublin.

Authorities have also been notified of three further deaths from the virus.

It brings the number of deaths linked to the virus to 1,787 since the pandemic began while case numbers in that time stand at 31,549.

Outside of Dublin's 218 cases on Tuesday, 18 were recorded in Louth, 12 in Waterford. 11 in Kildare, 9 in Cork, 8 in Kerry, 8 in Limerick, 8 in Meath, 7 in Westmeath, 6 in Wicklow, 5 in Offaly, 5 in Roscommon, 5 in Mayo, and 5 in Tipperary.

The remaining 32 cases are located in Carlow, Cavan, Clare, Donegal, Galway, Kilkenny, Laois, Leitrim, Monaghan, Sligo and Wexford.

Of the cases notified today, 185 were men, with 172 women.

63% of the cases were under the age of 45, while 38% were associated with outbreaks or are close contacts of a confirmed case.

Sixty of the cases have been identified as community transmission.

The news comes as the government introduces its Living with Covid plan which sets out five different levels of restrictions from the most severe at Level 5 to the most lenient at Level 1. The country is currently in Level 1.

