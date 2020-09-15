Offaly at Level 2 in Ireland's new Covid-19 plan - what does this mean?

Every county in Ireland is at Level 2 of the new five-level Covid-19 plan.

At Level 2 of the Resilience & Recovery 2020-2021: Plan for Living with COVID-19, the majority of areas of economy and society, for example schools, restaurants, pubs and gyms, are open.

The Government says the priority is to keep schools and childcare facilities open and minimise disruption in the workforce.

Level 2 says sporting activities can continue, but with a higher level of restriction.

In order to keep people safe, you will be asked to limit the number of people you meet at this level.



