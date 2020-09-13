The National Public Health Emergency Team has given given its latest update on Covid-19 confirmed cases and deaths in Ireland.

As of midnight Saturday 12th September, the HPSC has been notified of 255 confirmed cases of COVID-19. There is now a total of 30,985 confirmed cases of COVID-19 in Ireland.

Of the cases notified today 156 are in Dublin, 22 in Waterford,13 in Donegal, 11 in Wicklow, 9 in Limerick, 8 in Kildare, 5 in Clare and the remaining 31 cases are in Carlow, Cork, Galway, Kerry, Laois, Longford, Louth, Mayo, Meath, Offaly, Tipperary, Westmeath and Wexford.

129 are men / 123 are women

68% are under 45 years of age

34% are confirmed to be associated with outbreaks or are close contacts of a confirmed case

69 cases have been identified as community transmission

The Health Protection Surveillance Centre has today been informed that one person with COVID-19 has died.

There has now been a total of 1,784 COVID-19 related deaths in Ireland.