Ireland weather forecast for today from Met Eireann

The weather forecast for Ireland for today from Met Eireann is for it to be cloudy with sunny spells.

Mostly cloudy and dry this morning with sunny spells gradually developing through the middle of the day. It will remain cloudier however along south and west coasts with occasional patches of mist or drizzle. Mild with highest temperatures of 17 to 22 degrees in moderate to fresh southwest winds, remaining strong in coastal areas of Connacht and west Ulster.

Tonight will be mild, humid and mainly dry with some patches of mist and fog developing as winds fall off light. Lowest temperatures of 11 to 14 degrees.