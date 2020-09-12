Offaly pub welcomes back regular for first time in six months

JJ Houghs Pub in Banagher threw open its doors and reserved table one for one of their regulars who was returning for the first time since Covid-19 hit in March.

Proprietor Ger Hough said: "Welcome back Tom. This is Tom's first visit back to the pub in six months.

"It's also his first sip of alcohol in that time frame too; an amazing feat of temperance for a man who's pint consumption estimation, conservatively speaking, comes in anywhere between 250,000 and 300,000 pints of the black stuff," he joked.

"It's also indicative of the fact that many rural pub goers are not simply motivated by the booze but by a deep need for a chat and friendship, and it shows the role the pub plays in many peoples' lives.

"It's the modern incarnation of the primeval campfire, whereby the Irish congregate to confess, boast, drown sorrows, sing, and dance The pub and the publican unite communities timelessly by their ability to facitiate story," Her lamented.

"Story is the means by which the human understands the world. We have always congregated at night, to pass on wisdom and stories of great hunting feats to kids and women who had not been present on gathering trips.

"When hunter gatherers settled, the communal story also demanded an abode. An unsanctimonious tavern, where humans could be honest, lewd and lascivious. This is the pub. It may be down but it's not out."

"Back to Tom, it's a few days before his 80th so happy birthday, Tom"

He settled in for a pint, a pizza and a chat - bliss.