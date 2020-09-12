'Critical moment' for Dublin as Covid-19 cases continue to surge in the capital

The Acting Chief Medical Officer, Ronan Glynn, has described it as 'a critical moment' for Dublin as confirmed cases of Covid-19 continue to rise.

As of midnight Friday, the HPSC has been notified of 159 confirmed cases of COVID-19. There is now a total of 30,730 confirmed cases of COVID-19 in Ireland.

Of the cases notified today 75 were in Dublin, 10 in Louth, 6 in Cork, 6 in Donegal, 6 in Meath, 5 in Laois, 5 in Wexford, and the remaining 46 cases are in Carlow, Cavan, Clare, Galway, Kerry, Kildare, Kilkenny, Leitrim, Limerick, Longford, Mayo, Offaly, Roscommon, Tipperary, Waterford, Westmeath and Wicklow.

70 are men while 89 are women; 65% are under 45 years of age; 51% are confirmed to be associated with outbreaks or are close contacts of a confirmed case; 23 cases have been identified as community transmission

The HPSC has today been informed that two people with COVID-19 have died. There has now been a total of 1,783 COVID-19 related deaths in Ireland.

Dr. Ronan Glynn, Acting Chief Medical Officer, Department of Health, said; “47% of the cases reported today are in Dublin City and county. For the people of Dublin in particular, this is a critical moment to address the spread of the disease in the community. Individual choices can make all the difference - reconsider your plans for the weekend, reduce the number of people that you meet and avoid social activities that involve large groups of people.

"COVID-19 is a highly infectious disease that can spread even when you have no symptoms. Remember, when you do meet with friends, family and colleagues, staying 2m apart is the best way to keep everyone safe.”