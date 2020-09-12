Crime scene investigators in Offaly after canal incident

Divisional Garda Crime Scene Investigators were in Edenderry on Saturday morning as part of an investigation into a theft.

The incident of theft occurred on a boat close to the harbour in the town between 4pm and 5pm on Thursday, September 10.

A number of items were taken from the boat and some criminal damage was also caused to the vessel.

Investigations are ongoing into the incident and the scene was examined again on Saturday morning.

Anyone with information is encouraged to contact Edenderry Garda Station.