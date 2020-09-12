Increase in number of suspected cases of Covid-19 at Tullamore Hospital

There has been an increase in the number of suspected cases of Covid-19 at Tullamore Hospital according to the latest figures from the HSE.

The latest figures show that there were four patients with suspected cases of the virus being treated in Tullamore, an increase of three from the previous day.

The number of patients with confirmed cases of the virus remained the same at four.

Across the country there are 53 patients with confirmed cases of Covid-19 being treated in hospital. Of those, 35 patients are being treated in hospitals in Dublin.