Plans being finalised for big extension at Offaly secondary school

The Department of Education has issued an update to plans for an extension to St. Mary's Secondary School in Edenderry.

In response to a parliamentary question from Offaly TD Barry Cowen, Minister Norma Foley said: "Approval for funding has been given to the school to which the Deputy refers for a two-phase project under the Additional Accommodation Scheme 2019.

"The Phase 1 accommodation consists of two general classrooms, three WCs, one WC Assisted User and ine science lab with prep area, a DCG room and ancillary.

"A Stage 2b report and a request to go to tender was recently submitted to my Department and is currently being assessed by officials in my Department," the Minister responded.

"The Phase 2 accommodation consists of four general classrooms and one construction room. My Department recently agreed that a two classroom SEN base could be included in this phase. A brief is currently being formulated on this project which should issue to the school shortly.

"Department officials have been in regular contact with the principal in relation to this matter," the Minister concluded.