Gardai satisfied Offaly market complying with Covid-19 measures

SENATOR Pippa Hackett commended the gardai at last week's Joint Policing committee meeting. Senator Hackett said the gardai have an important role to play in helping to maintain Covid restrictions.

"I know it's not very clear in terms of their powers of enforcement, but I think even their presence in crowded situations would help,'' she said.

''I was contacted by a few people over the last couple of weeks, regarding overcrowding at Clara market and mask wearing and I did ring Tullamore garda station last Sunday and they were very facilitating. They contacted Clara garda station and they sent our a car with gardai to walk around and they reported back which I appreciated,'' added the Green party Senator.

She continued ''Clara garda station felt there was good social distancing and people were wearing masks.''

Clara Market Facebook page has a special animated figure giving instructions on social distancing and mask wearing at the site.

They are reminding regular traders that they are changing some of the layout of the market to allow for more social distancing.

In relation to non-regular traders they are advising that they have to restrict the number of traders in the market. ''All non-regular traders have to complete the trader application form. So please don’t waste your time and journey by just turning up,'' they say.

In addition they say face masks are advised outdoors and indoors.

''Please follow the Covid-19 guidelines regarding social distancing, coughing and hand hygiene,'' they add.