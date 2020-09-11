People urged to limit social contacts as confirmed Covid-19 cases continue to surge in Ireland

The National Public Health Emergency Team has given its latest update on Covid-19 confirmed cases and deaths in Ireland.

The Health Protection Surveillance Centre has today been informed that one person with COVID-19 has died. There has now been a total of 1,781* COVID-19 related deaths in Ireland.

As of midnight Thursday, September 10, the HPSC has been notified of 211 confirmed cases of COVID-19. There has now been a total of 30,571 confirmed cases of COVID-19 in Ireland.

Of the cases notified today, 121 were in Dublin, 17 in Louth, 10 in Limerick, 8 in Cork, 7 in Westmeath, 7 in Wicklow, 6 in Laois, 5 in Donegal, 5 in Galway, and the remaining 24 cases are in Carlow, Clare, Kerry, Kildare, Kilkenny, Leitrim, Longford, Mayo, Meath, Offaly, Roscommon, Tipperary, and Waterford.

100 are men / 108 are women

73% are under 45 years of age

28% are confirmed to be associated with outbreaks or are close contacts of a confirmed case

42 cases have been identified as community transmission



The HSE is working to identify any contacts the patients may have had to provide them with information and advice to prevent further spread.

The COVID-19 Dashboard provides up-to-date information on the key indicators of COVID-19 in the community.

Dr. Ronan Glynn, Acting Chief Medical Officer, Department of Health, said; “While we are seeing a continued increase in cases, particularly in Dublin, this is at least partly due to the willingness of people to heed our core messages around knowing the symptoms and coming forward promptly for testing. This together with all of the other key behaviours will help to break the chains of transmission in our communities.

“This weekend, please limit your social contacts, especially visitors to your home. Avoid crowds, keep your distance from others and wear a face covering where appropriate.”