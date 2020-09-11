Number of confirmed cases of Covid-19 being treated at Tullamore Hospital continues to rise

The number of patients with confirmed cases of Covid-19 being treated in Tullamore Hospital continues to rise.

At the start of the week, there were two patients with confirmed cases of the virus being treated in the hospital but that number has crept up over the course of the week and there are now four confirmed cases in the hospital.

For much of July and August, Tullamore Hospital was free of confirmed cases.

There is also one patient with a suspected case being treated in the hospital.

Elsewhere in the Midlands, there is one patient with a confirmed case being treated in Mullingar Hospital.

Nationally there are 51 patients with confirmed cases being treated in Acute Hospitals with 36 of those in Dublin hospitals.

There are also 119 patients with suspected cases being treated across hospitals in Ireland.