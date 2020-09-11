An Offaly Leisure Centre is to re-open its doors to the public

Birr Leisure centre is poised to reopened its doors on Monday, September 14 next after it was forced to close its doors during a regionalised lockdown in August last.

The leisure centre shut its doors for a second time on Friday, August 7 last after the Government imposed restrictions in the county and despite, the restrictions being lifted on August 22 last, the centre remained closed.

However, a long time board member, John Carroll told the Express that the centre will reopen for business on Monday morning, September 14 at 7am and urged members of the public to support this community owned facility.

“This community owned facility needs your support like never before as operating and complying with Covid-19 guidelines brings new challenges. Reopening has been a priority but ensuring safety of our patrons has, is and will be paramount in the weeks ahead. So, do come and visit this safe and comfortable facility. Your support will ensure the survival of a wonderful facility on your doorstep,” he said.