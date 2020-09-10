LATEST UPDATE: Confirmed Covid-19 cases continue to surge in Dublin

According to the latest the latest update from the National Public Health Emergency Team, confirmed cases of Covid-19 continue to surge in Dublin with the capital once again recording over 100 new cases in a single day.

As of midnight Wednesday, September 9, the HPSC has been notified of 196 confirmed cases of COVID-19. There has now been a total of 30,360 confirmed cases of COVID-19 in Ireland.

Of the cases notified today, 107 were in Dublin, 12 in Waterford, 11 in Limerick, 8 in Wicklow, 7 in Meath, 7 in Kildare, 6 in Laois, 6 in Westmeath, and the remaining 32 cases are located in Cavan, Clare, Donegal, Galway, Kilkenny, Leitrim, Longford, Louth, Mayo, Monaghan, Offaly, Roscommon, Tipperary and Wexford.

103 are men / 91 are women, 61% are under 45 years of age, 43% are confirmed to be associated with outbreaks or are close contacts of a confirmed case and 37 cases have been identified as community transmission.



The HSE is working to identify any contacts the patients may have had to provide them with information and advice to prevent further spread.

There have been no new deaths reported to the Health Protection Surveillance Centre today. There has been a total of 1,781 COVID-19 related deaths in Ireland.

Dr. Ronan Glynn, Acting Chief Medical Officer, Department of Health, said; “Today we have at least 37 cases linked with community transmission. 27 of today’s cases are over the age of 65 years. By limiting our contacts, we limit the opportunity COVID-19 has to spread through the community and ultimately we protect our families, our communities and those who are most vulnerable to the severest impacts of the disease.”