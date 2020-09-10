Latest Covid-19 pandemic incidence in Offaly revealed in new report

Offaly's 14-day incidence rate of Covid-19 cases has almost halved since the county was placed in a localised lockdown in August.

36 cases have been confirmed in Offaly over the latest two week period giving an incidence of 46.2 per 100,000. The county has had 650 cases since February or more than 2% of the national total.

Our neighbours in Laois has the lowest incidence rate of Covid-19 of the counties it borders and is three times less than Dublin over the latest 14-day official measure of the coronavirus pandemic in Ireland.

The Health Protection Surveillance Centre (HPSC) disease outbreak report reveals the numbers of confirmed COVID-19 cases by county in Ireland from August 26 to midnight September 8. It also sets out the key figures of incidence for 100,000 of the population.

In Kildare, there were 137 new cases which gives an incidence of 61.6 per 100,000. Kildare has the third highest incidence behind Dublin and Limerick in that past two weeks. It has had 2,347 cases since February which is second behind the 14,048 recorded in Dublin.

Across the border in Tipperary there were 58 new cases which revealed an incidence of 36.4 per 100,000.

With 913 confirmed new infections in Dublin, the capital is worst impacted and now has an incidence rate of 67.8 per 100,000.

Limerick had 123 new cases which gave incident rate of 63.1 per 100,000 people living in the county.

Sligo is least impacted. It had less than five new infections and has an incidence rate of 4.6 per 100,000.

National HSPC figures in charts below.