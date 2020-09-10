Cowen calls for commitment amid power plant demolition plans in Offaly and Longford

Fianna Fáil TD for Laois-Offaly Barry Cowen has called on the Minister for Communications, Climate Action, and Environment to clarify commitments to the Midlands region in terms of supporting the livelihoods of communities in Lanesborough and Shannonbridge.

Deputy Cowen was making the comments as the E-Tender for the demolition of two ESB Midlands stations located at Shannonbridge, Co. Offaly and Lanesborough, Co. Longford was made live.

He commented, “I worked hard to secure commitments that the just transition funding targeted areas most hit by job losses, including Offaly. Communities rightly believed the two power stations in the Midlands would be repurposed in some form. This looks extremely unlikely now and I am calling on the Minister for Communications, Climate Action, and Environment to clarify the Government position.

“Included in the Mulvey report was the issue of exploring alternative uses for Shannonbridge and Lanesborough Station. The Programme for Government makes strong commitments to the people of the Midlands and the move away from peat in the region. The expedited demolition of the two plants, which could have been repurposed to provide a new type of jobs and energy, is extremely frustrating.

“Minister Ryan needs to clearly explain why this process has been expedited, what if any consultation his Department has had with stakeholders in the region, and what plans the Department have for the people of the Midlands who have been seeking and want to provide alternatives which will secure jobs and communities in the region,” concluded Deputy Cowen.