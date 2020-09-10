Cowen welcomes reopening date for all pubs on September 21

Offaly TD Barry Cowen has welcomed the commitment that all pubs and bars will be allowed to reopen on September 21.

He commented, “The confirmation that pubs and bars that do not serve food will be allowed reopen is very welcome. Pubs, particularly those in rural communities and in towns play an enormously important role in the social fabric of our society.

“As someone who grew up in a pub, I understand the community value and social importance of a pub in a town or village.

“As society reopens there is naturally a risk and experimentation will be needed. We need to trust our publicans. They were the first to voluntarily close back in March when COVID-19 arrived on our shores. Many publicans I have spoken to have already invested thousands to minimise the risk of transmission in their pub for the safety of their customers.

“I have no doubt the publicans will engage further with NPEHT and Government on the draft guidelines to ensure they are to everyone’s benefit.

“I want to wish our publicans well. This is the fourth reopening date they have received. I have no doubt the safety of their customers, staff, and wider communities will be to the fore of their reopening plans,” concluded Deputy Cowen.