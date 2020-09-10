Flooding impacting 200 farmers in Offaly to be raised in Dáil

Offaly TD Barry Cowen has echoed the frustrations of farmers in southwest Offaly over ongoing flooding.

Deputy Cowen was in Shannonbridge on Wednesday to see and hear firsthand the ongoing impact of flooding on callow farmlands.

He said: "Water levels and Shannon management of those levels are having a grave impact on up to up to 200 farmers in southwest Offaly for the second summer running.

"If this is a policy to flood lands, it’s time to sit and discuss the impact and permanent compensatory measures or a one authority solution."

Deputy Cowen has committed to raising the matter in the Dáil as soon as possible.