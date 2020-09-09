Confirmed Covid-19 cases in Offaly on the rise

Confirmed cases of Covid-19 are on the rise in Offaly according to the latest information from the Health Protection Surveillance Centre.

As of midnight Tuesday 8th September, the HPSC has been notified of 84 confirmed cases of COVID-19. There has now been a total of 30,164 confirmed cases of COVID-19 in Ireland.

Of the cases notified today 51 were in Dublin, six in Offaly, six in Kildare and the remaining 22 cases are located in Cork, Donegal, Galway, Mayo, Meath, Roscommon, Tipperary, Westmeath and Wicklow.

Of the 84 cases, 32 are men and 52 are women with 66% under 45 years of age. 30% are confirmed to be associated with outbreaks or are close contacts of a confirmed case with eight cases have been identified as community transmission.



The HSE is working to identify any contacts the patients may have had to provide them with information and advice to prevent further spread.

The Health Protection Surveillance Centre has today been informed that 3 people with COVID-19 have died. There has now been a total of 1,781 COVID-19 related deaths in Ireland.